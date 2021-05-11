The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Walker County until 9 p.m.
Weather experts say that the area is likely to receive heavy showers and thunderstorms, with at least half of an inch of precipitation possible.
Other counties under the watch include: Anderson, Angelina, Brazos, Burleson, Cherokee, Freestone, Grimes, Houston, Leon, Madison, Milam, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Polk, Robertson, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Washington.
