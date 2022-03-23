DENVER – Sam Houston’s Bret Gray and Grand Canyon’s Siripatsorn Patchana have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Golfers of the Week, respectively, for March 16 through March 22.
Gray, a freshman from San Antonio, tied for first at the weather shortened All American in Texas. Playing as an individual, he shot 1-under-par 71 in the first round and 2-under-par 70 in the second round to finish the two-round event with a 3-under-par 141. He tied Florida State’s Frederik Kjettrup, ranked 17th nationally, for medalist honors.
Patchana, a senior from Anusawaree, Bangkok, Thailand, took second at the Red Rocks Invitational to help GCU secure its second team win of the season. Shooting a 4-under-par 212, she was just one stroke out of the lead but it was enough to help the Lopes win the team title by six strokes over second-place Northern Arizona. On the season, she is fourth in the WAC in stroke average at 73.1 per round.
Other men’s nominees: Dixie State’s Josh Pehrson recorded his third collegiate top-20 finish with a 2-over-par 218 at the UCSD Invitational to tie for 16th amongst 89 golfers ... UT Rio Grande Valley’s Taj Sutherland tied for seventh at The Big Texan, shooting a 219 in the 54-hole event.
Other women’s nominees: Dixie State’s Abby Livingston tied for ninth at the Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, shooting a 1-over-par 217 … Utah Valley’s Victoria Estrada earned a top-10 finish at the Red Rocks Invitational, firing a 1-over-par 217.
