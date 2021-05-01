Voters in the Huntsville Independent School District were sent to the polls on Saturday, May 1 to decide on two bond propositions, totaling $127 million.
See full results from the election below.
PROPOSITION A (School campus improvements - $92 million)
|EARLY VOTING
|ELECTION DAY VOTING
|TOTAL VOTES
|PERCENTAGE
|YES
|1,994
|1,994
|82.3%
|NO
|428
|428
|17.7%
PROPOSITION B (Athletics facilities construction - $35 million)
|EARLY VOTING
|ELECTION DAY VOTING
|TOTAL VOTES
|PERCENTAGE
|YES
|1,837
|1,837
|75.9%
|NO
|583
|583
|24.1%
See full precinct results here.
