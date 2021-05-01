I voted sticker

Voters in the Huntsville Independent School District were sent to the polls on Saturday, May 1 to decide on two bond propositions, totaling $127 million. 

See full results from the election below.

PROPOSITION A (School campus improvements - $92 million)

Early Voting and Mail Votes Reported
 EARLY VOTING ELECTION DAY VOTING TOTAL VOTES PERCENTAGE 
YES  1,994  1,994 82.3%
NO  428  42817.7% 

PROPOSITION B (Athletics facilities construction - $35 million) 

Early Voting and Mail Votes Reported
 EARLY VOTING ELECTION DAY VOTING TOTAL VOTES PERCENTAGE 
YES  1,837  1,837 75.9%
NO  583  583 24.1%

See full precinct results here. 

Tags

Trending Video