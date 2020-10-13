The seventh week of the UIL football season is in the books. Several area players stood out during the week, but who deserves the honor of being named The Item’s Player of the Week.
The online poll will count toward a portion of the final selection.
Below are the finalists for this week’s award:
NAME: Quaterian Riles
SCHOOL: Huntsville
GRADE: 12th
POSITION: DE
PERFORMANCE: Riles recorded two sacks and three tackles for a loss during Huntsville’s 21-0 win over Kingwood. He als recovered two fumbles, including one that was returned for a touchdown.
NAME: Cole Garrison
SCHOOL: Alpha Omega
GRADE: 12th
POSITION: RB/ LB
PERFORMANCE: Garrison rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, recovered a fumble and recorded 10 tackles in Alpha Omega’s 50-0 win over Houston Grace.
NAME: Brian Bobino
SCHOOL: Huntsville
GRADE: 12th
POSITION: DT
PERFORMANCE: Bobino played a key role in Huntsville holding Kingwood to just 82 yards of total offense. The senior finished the game with four tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Who should be the Walker County Player of the Week?
Voting will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
