The Huntsville Hornets bounced back in a big way Friday night, shutting out Montgomery Lake Creek 27-0.
Here are some of the top highlights from the game:
HIGHLIGHTS
Camron Woodberry picks off Lake Creek on the first play from scrimmage pic.twitter.com/yFzd7M1Uft— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
Huntsville stops the screen on third down pic.twitter.com/ZXaoyQXTOw— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
Latel Sweat stops the drive with a TFL on third down pic.twitter.com/rXMYrWMHLA— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
AJ Wilson finds Tyrique Carter for a long gain on third-and-26 pic.twitter.com/RJEoE5yYUM— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
AJ Wilson finds the end zone on 4th down but a holding call negates the TD. Christian Avelar connects on the FG to give Huntsville a 3-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/a2E4MbcZwb— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
Briceon Hayes meets the ball carrier in the backfield pic.twitter.com/OEiDmbrbjF— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
AJ Wilson connects with Tyrique Carter from 33 yards out to put Huntsville up 10-0 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/JIX6yMAiqf— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
Latel Sweat sacks the QB for a loss of seven pic.twitter.com/awjvLb00Yp— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
AJ Wilson hits Tyrique Carter for a 68 yd TD pass, Huntsville leads Lake Creek 17-0 in the third #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/HHvCkYuB4G— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
Christian Avelar pins Lake Creek inside the 5 pic.twitter.com/BI2P1P9HtO— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
AJ Wilson to Jayden Baker for the first down pic.twitter.com/Re3S4DzQTt— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
