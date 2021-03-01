A wacky weekend of FCS football is complete, upheaving the Top 25 outlook as we head into the third week of the spring season.
The most notable change on the way will be a new No. 1 team. Coming off an underwhelming win in its season opener, top-ranked North Dakota State had a 39-game winning streak snapped with a blowout loss to Southern Illinois. The Bison weren’t the only blue blood to take a hit, either, with four top-10 teams suffering upset losses.
Here’s a look at The Item’s ballot for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25:
1. North Dakota
Various factors go into finalizing each week’s Top 25 ballot, but none is more influential than the simple question of: Who has done the most this season? And through two weeks of play, nobody has done more than the Fighting Hawks. North Dakota followed up last week’s drubbing of Southern Illinois with a 28-17 win over No. 3 South Dakota State.
2. James Madison
The Dukes started slow on Saturday against Robert Morris, and even trailed late in the first half. James Madison flexed its dominance down the stretch, however, shutting out its opponent 20-0 over the final two quarters en route to a 36-16 victory.
3. Weber State
After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats throttled Idaho State 49-21. Bronson Barron was efficient behind center, completing 17 of 27 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns, while Josh Davis racked up 106 yards and a score on 9.6 yards per carry.
4. Northern Iowa
While a top-five spot may seem a little high for a team that has lost one of its two games in 2021, the convincing nature of the Panthers’ 21-0 shutout of Youngstown State keeps them near the top of the rankings a week removed from their last-minute loss to No. 3 South Dakota State.
5. Nicholls
The Colonels have yet to be tested this season, beating a struggling Division II team in Lincoln (Missouri) 87-3 and blowing out a young Lamar squad 55-0. Nicholls appears set for another minimal challenge this weekend against presumed Southland Conference bottom-dweller Northwestern State before heading to Sam Houston on March 13 for what has the potential to be a top-10 matchup.
6. Villanova
Villanova is scheduled to open its season Saturday against Stony Brook.
7. Sam Houston
The Bearkats made a case as the most electric offense in the FCS in Saturday's 43-38 victory over No. 18 Southeastern Louisiana, compiling 672 total yards — including 516 from junior quarterback Eric Schmid. Junior running back Ramon Jefferson impressed in his Sam Houston debut, rushing for 139 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, with five different players producing plays that went for over 45 yards.
8. Kennesaw State
Fans of the Owls would've liked to see more against Shorter (Georgia), a Division II team that had one win in 2019. But with a 35-3 season-opening win, Kennesaw State is able to hold onto a top-10 spot — largely due to several losses at the top of the rankings.
9. Southern Illinois
The Salukis rebounded from a season-opening defeat in a big way, stunning No. 1 North Dakota State 38-14. Southern Illinois does have a 23-point loss on its resume already, but the fact that it came at the hands of the likely new No. 1 in North Dakota — along with the quality nature of their win over the Bison — bumps the Salukis up to No. 9.
10. South Dakota State
A strong candidate to take over the top spot in the rankings given SDSU’s surprise loss, the Jackrabbits delivered a disappointing result of their own. After storming back to beat Northern Iowa in the season opener, South Dakota State was out-scored by 18 points in the second half of a 28-17 loss to North Dakota.
11. Jacksonville State
12. North Dakota State
13. Albany
14. Incarnate Word
15 Chattanooga
16. New Hampshire
17. Idaho
18. Monmouth
19. Delaware
20. South Dakota
21. Southeast Missouri
22. Southeastern Louisiana
23.South Carolina State
24. Eastern Washington
25. VMI
