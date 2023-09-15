HUNTSVILLE — Non-district is officially behind Huntsville after finishing out the preseason with a 1-3 record.
The Hornets dropped their final game to Clear Springs by a score of 28-10, but one thing is for certain: this Huntsville team can play with the best of them and will be a force in the district part of the season.
Huntsville trailed Clear Springs 19-10 at the half and was getting the ball back to start the second half, but a bad snap on the punt gave Clear Springs a safety with 10:10 remaining in the third quarter.
From there, the offense struggled to get things going.
“I thought we played well in the first half but we lost focus in the third quarter. There were a couple of key plays that hurt and changed the momentum,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “They lined up and ran the ball between the tackles in the second half and we didn’t make enough plays on either side of the ball in the second half.”
Huntsville elected to kick to open the game and Clear Springs was methodical with taking the ball downfield. The Chargers ran 10 plays for 73 yards and landed in the endzone. After a Huntsville punt, things started to look like last season’s game.
The Chargers scored on two plays with quarterback Julian Salazar finding Mu'lzz Tounkara for a 21-yard touchdown - their second of the game.
With junior quarterback Austin Taylor being held out due to illness, the Hornets turned to sophomore Markcus Lewis to lead this team at the quarterback position.
On the second drive, something clicked.
The Hornets moved the ball 59 yards with the help of a penalty but had to settle for a field goal. With a defense that forced a three-and-out, Huntsville’s offense went right back to work.
This time the Hornets pushed out an eight-play, 46-yard touchdown drive that had Lewis find junior running back Braylon Phelps for a two-yard touchdown to make it a one-score game.
“In the first half, we hung in there and did what we needed to do,” Southern said. “The third quarter killed us tonight.”
Lewis got his first varsity start of the season and had early success. The junior went 8/18 for 75 yards and the Charger adjustments forced the hand in the second half.
With a first instinct to run, Lewis was sacked four times. The Charger defense also stopped a majority of the run game in the second half, as Huntsville had under 10 yards in the second half with all the losses.
“I thought Marckus did well early. There were a couple of times that he took sacks under pressure and he has to get better at that,” Southern said. “I thought he threw the ball well in the first half. They decided to blitz in the second half and that was a part of the problem.”
A positive for Huntsville is the fact that Isaiah Collins returned to the field and the Hornets' defense is nearly complete. Senior Jawann Giddens was still out, but will likely return to start district play next week.
The Hornets defense did all they could. Clear Springs was held to under 300 yards in the game, but most of their yards came on the run.
Huntsville’s defense saw several members making plays as Shiloh Jones was able to break off the edge and force a fumble. Senior KeDarin Easley, sophomore Fred Oladele and junior Mu’Koryc Norman all got into the back field and secured TFL. Norman even went with back-to-back tackles for loss.
While the Hornet's defense remained tough, with a young defensive line, Clear Springs was able to run it up the middle and forced the Hornets to make a play.
As the defense has proved it is strong, they have to stay healthy as the district season is about to get underway.
“We have to get to a point where we stay healthy,” Southern said. “Being full strength with it, counting big time is going to be key.”
District starts next Friday and Huntsville is playing some of the best football they have played since the 2020 season. Huntsville will have to stay focused if they want to compete in this district.
Huntsville will have lots of distractions as they head into this week, too. The Hornets have the new stadium on the verge of being opened and the field house is going to require moving things in.
It is also a UIL grade checkpoint and requires student-athletes to be passing their classes. On top of that, Huntsville dropped the game last year to Montgomery and will be looking to get back at that.
“We have to be careful, it’s a grade week and we have plans to move into the new field house. They’re a lot of distractions that we can’t let get in the way,” Southern said.
Huntsville will kickoff against Montgomery at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium.
