Huntsville police have arrested a suspect who robbed a local gas station Sunday night.
The robbery occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday night, when a suspect entered the Shell Station, located in the 3000 block of Sam Houston Avenue, wearing a bandana around his face. Police say a clerk asked the suspect to remove the bandana, when the man – later identified as Stanley Banks Jr., 23, of Fresno, California – brandished a weapon and stole a drawer full of cash.
Banks was captured around 8 p.m. Monday night in the 2600 block of Sam Houston Avenue, when officer Eric Scott of the Huntsville Police Department noticed a subject matching the video from the robbery. Scott was able to identify the suspect and placed him under arrest. Police say when searching Banks’ home, they found evidence of the stolen property.
“This was great work by officer Scott to be alert and identify the suspect,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Our criminal investigation division also did a wonderful job analyzing video and developing a suspect profile.”
Banks was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
