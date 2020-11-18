The New Waverly Bulldogs came up short of the upset in last week’s playoff opener against Waskom, but junior kicker Adrian Zamudio still made history.
Zamudio set a New Waverly school record with a 51-yard field goal during the first half, in addition to tying the previous top mark with a 46-yarder later in the game. Zamudio was also perfect on extra points and helped keep the Bulldogs in the game late by executing a successful onside kick.
Alpha Omega senior running back/linebacker Cole Garrison and quarterback Harrison Allen were this week’s other finalists for their roles in a 54-6 win over Galveston O’Connell. Garrison recorded 144 yards from scrimmage, two touchdowns, 18 tackles and a forced fumble, while Allen completed 80 percent of his passes for 103 yards and two scores.
