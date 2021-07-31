The New Waverly Bulldogs can now say they have one of the top high school kickers in the country.
New Waverly senior Adrian Zamudio traveled to Tennessee last week, where he competed in the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp. The event is invite-only, with just 843 high school students being selected to go.
“It was really cool, and a good experience,” Zamudio said. “It was like the real deal and to go and compete with the nation’s top kickers, and to have that performance and to show what I can do and show off all the hard work I put in. To see it all happen and to see the results, it’s cool for me.”
Zamudio went 26-of-28 on his field goal attempts, while averaging 66 yards on his kickoffs. This performance landed him at No. 22 in his class.
One of the top benefits from this camp was gaining feedback from college coaches.
“During the camp and after your session,” Zamudio said. “You have communication with the coaches. They let you know what they like and how you kick, and you learn more at every camp. They have answers for every question you have.”
Prior to this event, Zamudio participated in the Kornblue Kicking camp in Dallas. With all the recent events and with a few more on the books before school starts, he is still looking to take on his final task: senior year.
“I’m looking to finish out my senior year on a good note,” he said. “Having better results than last year and improving more each season.”
Given the strong exposure received at the Kohl’s Kicking Camp, Zamudio wanted to thank everybody who helped get him there.
His mother, Sonia, set up a GoFundMe page to allow them to travel to this event.
“I wanted to thank my mom for taking the time and money to get me to these camps,” Zamudio said. “The support from my family and girlfriend ... I just thank everybody for all the sacrifices they have made.”
“I just wanted to thank everybody in the community that helped get him there,” Sonia added. “That was a big key in helping him get to Tennessee.”
With his senior year on the horizon, Zamudio is getting ready to help his community in a big way.
He has partnered with Alex’s Lemonade Stand to “Kick-It with Adrian.” The program helps raise money for childhood cancer research.
Community members can sign up to pledge a one-time donation, or they can donate for every point that Zamudio scores this year. All of the funds go directly to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
Visit www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/2569967 for more information.
