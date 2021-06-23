With a first-team all-state selection under his belt, Adrian Zamudio has already proven he belongs among the top kickers in Texas. Now, the New Waverly senior is set to test his talents against the nation’s best at his position.
Zamudio recently received an invitation to the Kohl's National Scholarship Camp, a two-day event that prides itself as "America's largest stage for kickers, punters and long snappers." The invite-only showcase will be held July 24-25 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
In addition to having the opportunity to gain exposure from college coaches, with the camp serving as the No. 1 evaluator for Kohl’s and ESPN’s national rankings, Zamudio will also be competing for one of the top honors in high school football. 10 All-Americans will be selected from the event, with the specialists for the Under Armour All-American Game and Blue-Grey All-American Bowl being chosen from this group of campers.
“I'm ready to show what I've got and show colleges what I'm capable of,” Zamudio said. “You just have to dream big and go out and do it.”
Zamudio received his invitation to the exclusive camp after placing first in field goals and second in kickoffs during a Kohl’s showcase at Bridgeland High School last weekend. His mother Sonia thought it would simply be another opportunity for her son to showcase his talents. Instead, the short trip down to Cypress has led to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“When we went to Kohl’s we had no idea what was going to happen. We just thought it was another camp,” she said. “Then they called him over and told him that he had qualified. We had no idea at all. We'd done camps all month long, but it was close to home so I thought another one would be fine. Then sure enough he gets the invitation to go to Tennessee and we were like, 'What?!'”
Zamudio hopes to attract attention from college programs with an eye-opening performance in Tennessee.
He finished first for his age group at last year’s Kicking World National Showcase in Austin, and has already received interest from several Division I programs — including Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Sam Houston, which plays just 15 miles up the road from New Waverly and is coming off the program's first FCS National Championship.
“I really have to thank my coaches and my mom. She takes me out to all these showcases and really sacrifices a lot for me,” Zamudio said. “Then I have my friends that have supported me along the way ... I just have to give all the glory to God."
As he seeks opportunities to play at the college level, Zamudio still has plenty he plans to accomplish with the Bulldogs.
After playing a vital part in New Waverly’s first postseason appearance since 2016, Zamudio set the school record with a 51-yard field goal against Waskom in the first round of the Class 3A, DII playoffs. Having connected from up to 63 yards out in practice, he hopes to rewrite the record book during his final high school season.
He’s also eyeing a deep postseason run.
“I'm just excited to have one more year at New Waverly,” Zamudio said. “I get to play more games with my teammates and coaches ... and hopefully we'll go even further in the playoffs.”
A GoFundMe page has been created by Sonia Zamudia to help cover the travel expenses and other costs of attending the showcase in Tennessee. Click here to view the fundraiser.
