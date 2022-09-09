BELTON — Huntsville’s offensive line struggled in the first half of Friday night’s matchup against Belton, failing to gain any momentum and accumulating several penalties.
The Hornets would be flagged for a false start a handful of times, killing several of their opening drives. It would prove to be disastrous in their 41-28 loss to the Tigers.
Offense for Huntsville struggled to find anything positive when huddling up. The Hornet's O-line had a rough time building any sort of offense action.
Coming off a performance where the run game took over against Bryan, that wasn’t the case tonight. The Hornets grabbed 266 yards offensively and it was split. The Hornets, however, went 5-12 on third downs with four punts.
Huntsville’s sophomore quarterback Austin Taylor would toss for 122 yards finding six different receivers, but never finding the endzone through the air.
The Hornets would score four times in this game with Taylor finding the endzone twice. Running back Jeremiah Winfrey would continue to show out for the Hornets as he was their leading rusher.
Huntsville's offensive line was unable to assist with moving the ball. The Hornets only moved forward when they were in the hurry-up offense and did not huddle, leaving the Tiger’s defense to adjust on the fly.
It was the Hornet's only true means of moving the ball.
Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern talked about not giving up the big play on defense but Belton was able to create them. The Tigers scored on a 64-yard touchdown and had several other big plays set them up for their scores. Belton even returned the halftime kickoff for a touchdown, making it a 28-6 game and only taking 11 seconds from the clock.
While Belton was able to break the game open, Huntsville fought tooth and nail to stop it. But the Tiger’s run game was too much for the Hornets to handle as they rushed for nearly 200 yards and had two touchdowns on the ground. While the Hornets were unable to get a lot of pressure on Belton’s Ty Brown, he would be able to find his receivers for big gains.
Brown tossed for roughly 215 yards and another three scores in the game.
The Hornet's special teams also hit a rough patch. There were two punts that had bad snaps leaving Taylor to just fall on the ball, giving the Tigers steller field position deep in the Hornet's territory.
Huntsville returns to practice for the next week and will try to clean up some of its miscues, as the Hornets face another strong test.
The Hornets will hit the road for what will be their third road game of the season. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Clear Lake at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City.
