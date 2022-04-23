HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville baseball’s woes continued Friday night as they closed their series against Whitehouse.
The Hornets had six errors which led to their 6-0 loss against the Wildcats as they are nearing the end of their season.
“We had a good practice yesterday and it felt like we were ready to play and we just came out flat,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “That’s the third time we were shut out by Whitehouse this season. We are not playing well and it’s the wrong time of the year for that. We’ve had stretches where we have competed well but we didn't do that tonight.”
Errors played a big part in Friday night's game as the Hornets couldn’t overcome them. Huntsville used four pitchers in the win, but the starter, Travis Tester was unable to get a second out. Tester started the game but the first batter he faced reached via an error and a second error would end his day after just 12 pitches.
In relief, Huntsville would turn to Hagan Harris for two innings, Bun Shelly for three-and-2/3rds and Colin Sander to close the game.
Shelly would spend the most time on the mound where he didn’t allow a hit on the 14 batters he faced. One thing the Hornets also knocked down were their walks allowed. The Hornets only gave up two walks to go along with one hit batter, but it wasn’t enough.
“It’s been good, our plan tonight was to throw the guys tonight that we plan to throw on Tuesday, we planned to throw four or five guys tonight,” Jennings said. “We will have them ready to go on Tuesday and everybody will be ready to follow up, that was the plan. It’s a good thing that we threw the ball well tonight. I thought the staff did a good job, they forced contact. They do a good job.”
At the plate, the Hornets still struggled to find their groove. The Hornets mustered up six-hit but each hit came in its own inning which didn’t give them any chances to score.
Harris and Tester were the leading hitters for Huntsville in this one as they both had two apiece.
But it was strikeouts tonight that sent Huntsville back offensively. The team combined for eight strikeouts from five players. Leadoff hitter Jackson Batten was one of them, he struck out twice but was able to draw a walk to get on base. Sanders was the only other Hornet batter to walk.
“I have to do something different because what we are doing is not working,” Jennings said. “We have to start hitting and running a little bit more or bunting a little bit more. I have to do a better job of getting things going. Right now we just aren’t going. We just have to get some more production from other guys.”
While the season isn’t over for the Hornets yet, their backs are against the door. With two district games left, Huntsville has to win out in order to make it back to the playoffs for the second time in as many years.
Before they go on to play Jacksonville, they will play Katy Taylor on Saturday on the road. After that, Huntsville will close its season with two games against Jacksonville. The first will be at Kate Barr Ross Park on Tuesday and then on Friday, they will travel to Jacksonville. First pitch for both games will be at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.