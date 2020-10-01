Two areas of the Huntsville football team that were hit hardest by an exodus of seniors are set to receive their first real test this week.
After having last week’s season opener against Nederland canceled, the Hornets will now begin their 2020 campaign on the road against Willis on Friday at 7 p.m. And with only one returning varsity contributor on the offensive line and in the secondary, two groups that Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern has characterized as “talented, but inexperienced” will finally get the chance to showcase their abilities against an opponent.
Between last Friday’s impromptu intrasquad scrimmage and the start of practice this week, the coach is optimistic about what he’s seen at these positions. However, he also acknowledges inevitable growing pains to come.
“I thought the O-line had a pretty good practice (to start the week),” Southern said. “We may start two or three sophomores, so you know you’re going to have some growing pains there. Then I thought the secondary did a good job during our makeshift intrasquad. Having Cody McLerran back helps out there, just because of sheer experience.
“They haven’t been tested yet. Willis has a couple guys Friday night that will test them, and hopefully they’re up for the challenge.”
Senior Jose Cruz is Huntsville’s lone returning offensive lineman with varsity experience, but the Hornets appear to have found solidity at center as well, with Tre Garrett emerging as one of the program’s top offseason performers.
Cruz notes that the group’s chemistry, as well as their ability to communicate, should help them make up for a lack of experience.
“I’ve been trying to lead us and everything, but we’re really coming together as a unit and getting better together,” he said. “We’re a young group, that’s for sure. But what’s impressed me so far is that we can communicate well together — and when we communicate well, we do good things.”
Senior Cody McLerran, a second-team all-district selection last fall, is back to provide the Hornets’ secondary with a much-needed veteran presence. Several new faces have also spurred confidence at the position in recent weeks.
Ethan Minor and Nemo Winfrey both pulled down interceptions during the team’s scrimmage at Lufkin two weeks ago, while Jadarian White — the District 20-5A Offensive MVP in basketball last season — has returned to football and is set to play safety during his senior year.
Much like the offensive line, there is limited varsity experience among the Hornets’ defensive backs. However, this hasn’t limited their personal expectations.
“We play hard and we play fast,” Minor said. “We don’t have a lot of experience, but we’re confident in ourselves. We think we can play at a high level.”
