HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy’s William Winn has been voted the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 6.
The sophomore playmaker played several roles for the Lions in their win last Friday. Winn played on all three phases of the ball and had a big game in all three phases. Winn would go 7-for-7 on extra points, while adding a 33-yard field goal, he would have one catch for 38 yards and a score, four tackles and a forced fumble on defense. Winn played a big role in the Lions' 52-6 win.
AOA (2-2, 0-0 TAPPS District 3, D4) will hit the road for their first district game of the season. The Lions and Northland Christian will kick off at 7 p.m. in Houston.
Other nominees were Huntsville’s Jeremiah Winfrey and New Waverly’s Will Larrison.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.