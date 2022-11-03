HUNTSVILLE — With the regular season coming to a close on Thursday, Huntsville football has one task on hand. Win.
The Hornets will face Richmond Randle, who is playing its first varsity football season, with a trip to the Class 5A, DII playoffs. Both Randle and Huntsville have the opportunity to grab a playoff spot, but they must win.
“Well it’s an important game for both teams,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “It’s win and get in, or lose and go home. Moving it again because of potential thunderstorms to Thursday, I think is beneficial to both teams. I think they [Randle] are a really good football team. They are young because they don’t have seniors yet but they are athletic. It’s a big game for both programs. For us, it's a chance to get back into the postseason and for them, it's to get into the playoffs.”
Huntsville will rely heavily on its run game in this one. Against Brenham, the Hornets called freshman running back Traw’Shawn Brown up to the varsity squad and he did not disappoint. Brown rushed for 114 yards and a score.
While the run game is how the Hornets' offense is going to move down the field, they have the players to do so. Sophomore running back Braylon Phelps and senior Keiron Lee have the ability to power through opposing teams.
The Hornets’ quarterback Jawann Giddens also carries the ball. Giddens has the ability to make plays on his own and can throw the ball just enough to keep the opposing defense honest.
“That’s the first varsity experience that he [Brown] has had,” Southern said. “We talked about moving him earlier but Braylon had a couple of good nights. Once Braylon got hurt, we made the decision. When you bring up a young guy, you hope you see what we saw last Thursday. Sometimes you can tell if a kid has ‘it’, and you can’t really define what ‘it’ is but he has it. After the game, I told him I was proud because he’s a mature kid and a competitor.”
With a trip to the playoffs on the line, Huntsville’s defense will have a tall task. After missing a handful of tackles last week, they will face a team that has similar tendencies.
The Lion’s quarterback, junior Leo Garza, has been strong inside the pocket for Randle. Through nine games, Garza has tossed for 1,865 yards and 21 touchdowns. His top receiver is junior Corney Brown, who has 589 yards and five scores.
As for the rushing attack, junior Zion Lewis has taken the bulk of the recent snaps and has succeeded. Lewis has garnered 380 yards on the ground in three games and four scores.
“The quarterback reminds me of Brenhams,” Southern said. “He's athletic and moves. Their running back is also similar. It’s the dynamic of these two guys that makes everything happen. What we have to do is keep the QB in the pocket and tackle their running back.”
Huntsville faces a tough challenge and a win means extending its season by at least another week. Huntsville needs a win to make the playoffs as either a third for fourth seed. If the Hornets win and Montgomery loses, the Hornets become the third seed in the playoffs. If the Hornets win and Montgomery wins, the Hornets become the fourth seed in the playoffs.
If Huntsville loses and Randle wins, the Lions will become the three seed in the playoffs, but the message remains the same in the locker room.
“I told the guys the other day ‘win and you are in’ that’s all we can control,” Southern said. “We can’t control who we play and we can't control what happens in the other districts. Those things are out of our control, so control what you can and prepare to win the ball game.”
While the game was scheduled to kickoff on Friday, they have switched it due for a second consecutive week. Huntsville and Randle will now kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Elliot T. Bowers stadium. The move comes with the threat of inclement weather expected in the area.
“The actual decision to do it is easy,” Southern said. “It’s the ramification to the other people. A lot of people question it but we have to think about sub-varsity, workers, bands and drill teams. Not that it is a bearing on the final decision, but if they get here and there’s a two-hour lighting delay and UIL says after midnight you can’t play. There are other factors.”
