A pair of late goals lifted Willis girl’s soccer to a 2-0 victory over Huntsville Friday, as the Lady Hornets fell to 0-4 in league play.
Huntsville squandered multiple scoring opportunities throughout the game, with star senior defender Katie Cleaver out due to injury.
“We knew Willis was going to come out with some energy, so we adjusted and when it began to wane, we got back into our game,” Huntsville head coach Jonathan Gallen said. “We had to make some changes tonight and I was very impressed by the way they responded.”
Both teams came into the game slowly, with just two scoring attempts in the first half by sophomore Ruby Carrillo, and Willis rarely making it pass midfield. However, when given a challenge in the first half senior goalkeeper Dayra Soto would not let anything come close, making three saves.
“This is a big rivalry game and I really wanted to step up and show some toughness,” Soto said. “We beat them last year, but we were just not able to finish today.”
The teams also spent the majority of the second half slowly, with the Lady Hornets nearing the box on several occasions, only to come up short.
Both of Willis’ scores came off of corner kicks in the final 12 minutes of the game.
“We have two tough road games coming up with Grand Oaks and Montgomery, but with this group of girls, anything is possible,” Gallen added. “There is a lot of fight in this group and even more love. They will never give up.”
The Lady Hornets will return to the field Tuesday at Grand Oaks with 7:30 p.m. start.
