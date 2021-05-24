After leading the Alpha Omega Academy Lions to back-to-back state championships, Wade Williams will look to grab a third ring in a row a few hours up the road.
Williams signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Ranger College on Thursday afternoon. The Rangers have come up just shy of a national championship each of the past two years, and they’re hoping that the Lions’ star combo guard can help them get over the hump.
“Last year they went to the Final Four, so it’s a school of winning. That’s where I want to be ... and maybe get that third ring in a row,” Williams said.
“Our team lost in the Final Four of the NJCAA, which is the national tournament for JUCOs, and two years ago we lost in the national championship. We’re hoping if we get a couple more players like Wade, they can help us get over that hump and get a national championship,” added Ranger College assistant coach Matt Brown. “We’re just thrilled to have Wade coming on board.”
Williams leaves Alpha Omega as the all-time leading scorer in program history, in addition to earning multiple all-state honors. Despite losing key pieces from the team that won the TAPPS 2A title the year before, the Lions moved up to Class 3A this season and maintained their title as state champions.
“This is a proud moment for Alpha Omega,” AOA head coach Wes Jones said. “As a coach, it’s kind of bittersweet, and I’d love to have him for one more year. But he’s moving on to bigger and better things, and we should all be proud of that fact.
This year, going into opposing gyms or anywhere we went, I always had confidence because I knew the best player in the gym was on my team.”
Williams had the opportunity to begin his career at a Division I program, with offers from Tarleton State and Arkansas-Little Rock. However, he valued the chance to play right away at Ranger College, a place he views as the perfect fit to take his game to the next level.
“Definitely the coaching and organization all around,” Williams said when asked what drew him to the Rangers.
“They set every single player up for their future. They want them to play one year and go to a DI or DII school, whatever it may be. It’s an organization that I feel comfortable with, and I know that they’re going to set me up for the right place.”
