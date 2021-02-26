The quest for back-to-back state titles has begun for Alpha Omega.
Wade Williams registered 30 points as the Lions dominated on both sides of the court Friday night, rolling past Live Oak 70-30 in the opening round of the TAPPS Class 3A State Tournament.
“I thought we set the tempo of the game early with defense,” AOA head coach Wes Jones said. “We were able to rebound the ball. When we can rebound the ball like that and limit them to one shot, we are tough to beat.”
While the Lions were able to put up 70 points, it was the defense play that really put them over the edge, forcing over 10 steals. In both the second and third quarters, the Falcons were also held scoreless for nearly the first four minutes. This led to major AOA runs.
“Coach tells us that it's all about effort,” Williams said. “We put all of our effort on the defensive end.”
Boards were the major key in tonight’s win.
“We are a decent size back there,” Jones said. “When Kaden, Blaine and Wade are back there and hitting the boards like they are capable of it doesn’t leave a whole lot of rebounds for anybody else.”
Offensively, the Lions looked as normal as ever, going on major runs in both the second and third quarter.
“I just came into the game with the same mindset … to just be the best player on the court,” Williams added.
The Lions were also helped by Harrison Allen with 14 points and Kaden Judie with 15.
Next up the Lions will stay in “The Den” with the area round on Tuesday, facing the winner of Round Rock Christian and Vanguard College Prep.
“We just want people to keep coming to the games, and we’re gonna make it again ... I promise,” Williams added.
