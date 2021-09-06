DENVER — After just one week of play, Sam Houston is gaining the eyes of the Western Athletic Conference.
On Monday, Bearkats junior linebacker Trevor Williams was named the WAC’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Williams, a College Station native, turned in the play of the game in the top-ranked Bearkats’ 42-16 win at Northern Arizona. In the third quarter, he picked up his first career interception and ran it 75 yards into the endzone for the pick six. He also helped hold NAU to just 91 rushing yards with four tackles on the night.
Other awardees from the WAC included the naming of Stephen F. Austin’s Trae Self and Max Quick as the Offensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively.
Self, a senior quarterback from Richland led the Lumberjacks to the victory in the WAC’s first conference football tilt since 2012. He completed 18-of-26 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown and also racked up 47 yards on 11 rushing attempts. His 157.8 efficiency rating was the best among all WAC signal callers in week one.
Quick, a redshirt junior punter from Lufkin, helped out the SFA defense by pinning Tarleton deep all game, punting the ball four times for 193 times for an average of 48.3 yards. His long was 61-yards as he recorded one touchback and one punt downed inside the 20.
Bearkat running back Ramon Jefferson, who averaged 13 yards per carry in Thursday’s win was among the nominated players for the award.
Williams and the Bearkats will now prepare for their home opener with a 6 p.m.on Saturday against Southeast Missouri State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.