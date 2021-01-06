Alpha Omega Academy came out strong in its return to the court following a hiatus for winter break.
The Lions were led by senior guard Wade Williams, who scored a game-high 35-points in a 70-50 win over Conroe Covenant.
“It’s always tough to come down here to Conroe,” Alpha Omega head coach Wes Jones said. “It’s a little bit of a rivalry and a lot of kids know each other. It feels good to come out of here with a win.”
Williams collected three steals and four rebounds for the Lions, but made his greatest impact on the offensive end.
“Coach gives me the green light, but I’m not always shoot-first,” Williams said. “I try and look for my teammates because they are a big part of what I do. But when I get the shot, I’m a shooter.”
Sophomore Kaden Judie anchored the defense, collecting eight defensive rebounds and a block in this win. He finished the night with 12 points, making the most of second-chance opportunities.
“We had a couple of pretty good defensive plays,” Jones added. “Kaden kind of dominated the boards, so for a stretch we gave them one shot and rebounded. That was big for us.”
Team chemistry is something that the Lions have been building towards and as the district portion of their schedule heats up. Being friends is just an added bonus for this group.
“We brought it together, and we’re best of friends. We just play like it’s an open gym.” Williams said.
The Lions will continue district play on Friday at home against Brazos Christian. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
