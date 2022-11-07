NORMAN, Okla — Basketball season is officially underway for the Sam Houston men’s basketball squad.
The Bearkats traveled to Norman to face the Oklahoma Sooners, where both teams struggled to get anything going offensively, but sophomore guard Lamar Wilkerson took the game into his own hands.
Senior guard Qua Grant came down with a defensive rebound with eight seconds left in the game and the Bearkats had to turn to a quick transition. Grant would then pass the ball off the hot hand.
Wilkerson received the pass, took one dribble and then crushed a game-winning three to give the Bearkats a 52-51 win over the Sooners.
“Our coaches did a great job of getting our guys prepared,” SHSU head coach Jason Hooten said. “We’ve gone to a lot of these games and have come up on the other end of that. I felt like our guys continued to fight and stay in it being about 10 down. We got stops when we needed to and what can you say about Qua making the right pass and Lamar making the shot.”
Despite getting the win, the Bearkats didn’t have a strong showing on offense. Wilkerson led the Bearkats in scoring with 17 points, but it was his efforts from behind the arc. He would go 4-5 from behind the three point line while the Bearkats as a team would shoot 6-23.
Grant would be the next leading scorer for the Kats with 13. Points inside the paint were the Bearkats saving grace in this game. The Bearkats had 26 points in the paint compared to OU’s 16.
Sam Houston’s defense also wrecked havoc for the Sooners. OU had 21 turnovers which led to 11 Bearkat points, leading to the Sooners downfall.
The Bearkats as a team shot 32.8% from the field in the game and were able to raise it from the first half. After 20 minutes of play, the Bearkats were shooting 28.1% from the field and had scored just 19 points.
Sam Houston’s bigs also came up huge in this game. Junior Kaosi Ezeagu finished the game with eight boards in his debut. The Bearkats finished with 11 offensive rebounds and 10 second chance points in the game.
This win over Oklahoma is Hooten's first win over a power five team and the Bearkats first since the 2009-2010 season.
While the Bearkats will get to celebrate this major victory, they have a quick turnaround.
Sam Houston will travel back to Huntsville and prepare for its upcoming home-opener against Southwestern Adventist on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.
“The bus ride is going to be great,” Hooten said. “I’m probably not going to get a lot of sleep tonight.”
