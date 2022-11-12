HUNTSVILLE — A fumbled snap on the first play from scrimmage set the tone for how Sam Houston’s game against Abilene Christian would go. ACU would use that momentum in its 45-28 win over the Bearkats.
The Bearkats would turn the ball over on the play and after 32 seconds, ACU was up by seven. Sam Houston’s next drive went three-and-out, the punt was blocked and the Wildcats had their second possession inside the red zone.
After nine minutes and six seconds, ACU was up 21-0 and the Bearkats had zero life.
Graduate receiver Cody Chrest provided a spark of life in the first quarter. He caught a pass from junior quarterback Keegan Shoemaker and ran for a 60-yard gain after getting a block.
That would set up the Bearkats redshirt freshman receiver Shane Johnson for a Sam Houston touchdown. The catch served as Johnson’s first collegiate catch.
While Sam Houston’s defense would step up against the Wildcats, the offense would stall again. Shoemaker looked to his legs to provide a spark for the Kats despite the two-score deficit, he would scamper 42 yards down the field for the Kat’s second touchdown.
Offense for the Kats was few, far between. Redshirt freshman Zach Hracek got the start at running back but could never establish himself. Hrbacek totaled 23 yards despite the success the Kats have had.
Graduate transfer Dezmon Jackson didn’t see a rush until the third quarter and then he only had 2 yards.
The Bearkats’ defense faced a tough task as the Wildcats averaged field position on their own 41-yard line. Sophomore linebacker Kavian Gaither continued to shine in his opportunity. He finished with an interception, two tackles for loss and 12 tackles.
But with several guys that have seen hardly any playtime, the Bearkats couldn’t stop the Wildcats’ offense.
ACU went with back junior quarterback Ethan Long in the game and he had his way with 262 yards and four touchdowns
The Wildcats also rushed for 140 yards on this reconstructed Sam Houston defensive line.
Now, the Bearkats will turn their attention to the final game of the season as they will face Southern Utah next Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon at Elliot T. Bowers stadium.
