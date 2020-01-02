WILLIS — Jadarian White had 29 points with six 3-pointers and Huntsville blew past Willis 86-56 Thursday night.
White scored 9 points in the first quarter as the Hornets (13-5-1, 4-0 District 5A-20) cruised to their eighth straight win.
"Anytime [White] shoots the ball well it opens up the floor," Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. "We have driving lanes … and the offense just flows a lot better."
Huntsville took the lead right out of the gate, jumping out to a 21-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Willis responded with a 3-pointer that sparked a 6-0 run to begin the second quarter, but senior Raymond Russell helped Huntsville catch some momentum with just under five minutes left in the first half. Russell's high-pressure defense forced a turnover that was punctuated by a slam dunk from sophomore Anthony Wilson to extend the lead to 30-22.
"We always want to create turnovers off of full-court pressure," Oliphant said. "I thought the guys did a good job of that tonight.
White quickly got back into the action with another bucket from behind the arc, and the Hornets had a 41-27 lead at halftime.
White picked up the first points of the second half with his fifth three-pointer of the game that pushed the lead out to 17.
"Screens and timing," White said about getting open shots. "My team believed in me."
Willis responded with a 6-0 run, but Huntsville answered with a 9-0 run of its own and led 53-33 with 4:38 left in the third quarter. A steal by the Hornets and a lay up by White with 3:10 on the clock forced a Willis timeout with Huntsville outscoring the Wildkats 17-7 to begin the second half.
Huntsville began the fourth quarter with a 65-40 lead and did not let up. Senior Jacovyn Houston picked up a steal and slam dunk on a fast break for the Hornets. They immediately forced another turnover that ended with a lay up and an and-one from White for a 5-0 run to start the final quarter. Willis picked up the next seven straight points, but it was too late to mount a comeback.
Wilson played a key role contributing 17 points off the bench.
"I was taking good shots," Wilson said. "My teammates got me open. We just had to take care of business and do what we do."
Huntsville has another road test Saturday at Caney Creek, before returning home Jan. 7 for the first time in 2020 when they welcome Lake Creek.
