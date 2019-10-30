Whispering Pines set to host top amateurs from 19 countries

Elite amateur golfers from 19 countries and six continents are coming to Trinity next week.
The 2019 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship is set to unfold at Whispering Pines Golf Club from Nov. 7-9. The event is back for the first time since 2015, with the 2017 Spirit being cancelled due to Hurricane Harvey.
Former participants include Jordan Spieth, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day and Paula Creamer.
“We’re very excited to return this year with such an impressive field of international players,” said Corby Robertson, Jr., founder and owner of Whispering Pines Golf Club. “We’re looking forward to welcoming a new group of world-class golfers to Texas, where they will experience one of amateur golf’s most prestigious events while making lasting memories on and off the course.”
The competition pairs two female and two male golfers from each country, with 76 individuals taking part in the 54-hole four-ball stroke play competition. Gold, silver and bronze commemorative medals are awarded to the top finishers in three concurrent competition categories: international team, men’s team and women’s team.
Countries competing at the 2019 Spirit International Golf Championship include: Argentina, Australia, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Republic of Korea, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States. Current No. 2 player and Houston native Cole Hammer, 2019 U.S. Amateur Champion Andy Ogletree, No. 14 Emilia Migliaccio and No. 19 Kaitlyn Papp will represent the United States.
The event also includes an opening and closing ceremony, in addition to festive dinner parties throughout tournament week. Golfers stay at Camp Olympia, one of the premier summer camps in the country, providing international village accommodations.
Whispering Pines Golf Club sits on the shores of Lake Livingston and is regarded as one of the top courses in the nation. Golf Digest ranked the course No. 1 in Texas and No. 54 in the country.
Visit TheSpiritGolf.com for more information on the Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship.
