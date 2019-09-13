COLLEGE STATION — No. 4 Huntsville and College Station face off tonight to highlight Week 3 of the high school football season.

Check out below to see when and where to watch and listen to the games in Walker County and the surrounding area:

Who: No. 4 Huntsville (2-0) at College Station (0-1).

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cougar Field, College Station (6,000).

Radio: KSAM.

Preview:

Huntsville aims to play complete game at College Station

Who: Leon (0-2) at New Waverly (1-1).

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bulldog Field, New Waverly (3,500).

Preview:

Dogs, Lions go for second straight win

Who: Alpha Omega (1-1) at Brazos Christian Homeschool (2-0).

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bryan Regional Athletic Complex, Bryan (200).

Who: Centerville (0-2) at Trinity (0-2).

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Tiger Stadium, Trinity (3,000).

Who: Iola (2-0) at Anderson-Shiro (2-0).

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Owl Stadium, Anderson (1,400).