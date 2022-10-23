Two of Walker Counties football teams were able to gain wins on Friday night.
Huntsville faced No. 6 Lake Creek and was unable to catch up after a quick start. New Waverly and Alpha Omega Academy both grabbed wins.
New Waverly walked away with a 49-0 win over Trinity and AOA defeated Lutheran North, 45-20, while the Hornets fell to Lake Creek, 46-6.
This week’s nominees for Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week are: Huntsville Tyler Pomeroy, New Waverly’s Dylan Schaub and Alpha Omega’s Bailey Hall
Tyler Pomeroy, Huntsville: The senior linebacker made several tackles for the Hornets including a sack in the game.
Dylan Schaub, New Waverly: The senior played a vital role in the Bulldogs’ offense and defense. Schaub had 4.5 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss along with two sacks. He also added a pass breakup. Offensively, he had five pancake blocks on the line.
Bailey Hall, Alpha Omega Academy: Hall played a big role in the Lions’ offense. He rushed for 101 yards and went 10/17 for 200 yards as quarterback. He combined for four touchdowns for AOA.
