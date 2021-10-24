HUNTSVILLE — Football was back in full force for Walker County teams last week as Huntsville and New Waverly both gained wins.
The Hornets claimed their first victory in District 10 5A, DII with a 40-28 win over Montgomery Lake Creek, while New Waverly got a 30-13 win over District 12 3A, DII rival Corrigan-Camden.
The week’s Huntsville Toyota football Player of the Week nominees include: Huntsville football's AJ Wilson and Calvin Simmons and New Waverly's Lance Dunn.
AJ Wilson, Huntsville: The senior quarterback tossed for a 85 yards and added 93 more on the ground. He also rushed for one touchdown while throwing one more.
Calvin Simmons, Huntsville: The senior defensive end was able to cause havoc all night, he even sacked Lake Creeks' quarterback for a safety.
Lance Dunn, New Waverly: The junior posted big numbers in his first start with three tackles for loss, an interception and a blocked point-after attempt.
