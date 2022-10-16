Only one football game was played in Walker County this week, but volleyball teams are in the full swing of things.
New Waverly was the lone football team that hit the field this week, coming up short against Hemphill, 42-35.
This week’s Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week nominees include: Huntsville volleyball senior Madison Grekstas and New Waverly’s Lance Dunn and Jeremy Miles.
Madison Grekstas, Huntsville: The senior hitter helped lead the Lady Hornets past Kingwood Park on Friday with 19 kills in the match.
Lance Dunn, New Waverly: The senior cornerback/receiver had a big game. He forced two fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown. He also added one reception for seven yards.
Jeremy Miles, New Waverly: The senior receiver hauled in four receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown for the Dogs against Hemphill.
Voting for this poll will open at 6 a.m. on Sunday and close at noon on Monday.
