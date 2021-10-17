Player of the Week Graphic

HUNTSVILLE — No football was played in Walker County last week, but the spotlight shined bright on the high school volleyball court. 

New Waverly claimed victory at Hemphill 24-10, as the only area team with a game. 

The week’s Huntsville Toyota football Player of the Week nominees include: Huntsville volleyball junior Shelbee Adkins and New Waverly football players Will Larrison and Houston Forester.

Shelbee Adkins, Huntsville: The junior outside hitter had a team-high 15 kills in the Lady Hornet's straight-set victory over Tyler

Will Larrison, New Waverly: The junior running back racked up 89 yards on the ground with a pair of touchdowns in New Waverly's 24-10 win at Hemphill. 

Houston Forester, New Waverly: The sophomore picked up a pair of tackles for a loss in the Bulldog's 24-10 win at Hemphill.

