HUNTSVILLE — Walker County teams were unable to find success in Week 7 of the Texas High School football season.
Huntsville lost a heartbreaker to Lamar Consolidated, while New Waverly and Alpha Omega suffered big losses.
The week’s Huntsville Toyota football Player of the Week nominees include: Huntsville’s Bun Shelly, New Waverly's Sebastine Amaro and Alpha Omega's Samuel Hanagriff.
Bun Shelly, Huntsville: The senior linebacker had two interceptions, a blocked punt and a fumble recovery in Huntsville's 33-30 loss to Lamar Consolidated.
Sebastine Amaro, New Waverly: The senior quarterback posted a season-high 358 passing yards with three touchdowns in a 51-24 loss to Newton.
Samuel Hanagriff, Alpha Omega: The senior defensive back picked up 6 tackles in Alpha Omega's 60-0 loss to Lutheran North.
