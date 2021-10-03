HUNTSVILLE — The sixth week of the Texas High School football season brought ups and downs.
Huntsville suffered its first shutout in over a decade, while New Waverly continued their dominance with a road victory.
The week’s Huntsville Toyota football Player of the Week nominees include: Huntsville’s Christian Avelar and New Waverly's Joe Bryant and Evan Erwin
Who should be the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 6?
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. on Sunday to noon on Monday.
Christian Avelar, Huntsville: The senior punter was one of the few highlights for the Hornets in a 35-0 loss at A&M Consolidated. Avelar punted 10 times and pinned the Tigers within the 20-yard-line three times.
Joe Bryant, New Waverly: The junior receiver hauled in four grabs for 113 yards with a pair of scores. He had a long of 57 yards. Bryant also had a clutch interception for the Bulldogs. , New Waverly: The junior linebacker picked up 12 total tackles with three tackles for a loss. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one, alongside a single pass breakup.
