HUNTSVILLE — Week 5 was a tough one for Walker County teams, as both Huntsville and Alpha Omega suffered loses.
The week’s Huntsville Toyota football Player of the Week nominees include: Huntsville’s Jawann Giddens and Zakee Fedayeen and Alpha Omega's Lukas Collier.
Who should be the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 5?
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. on Sunday (9/19) to noon on Monday (9/27).
Jawann Giddens , Huntsville: The sophomore running back posted 67 yards rushing and 47 yards receiving with a pair of scores in Friday's 31-28 loss to Bryan Rudder.
Zakee Fedayeen, Huntsville: The senior defensive lineman caused havoc in the backfield the entire game with a sack and multiple tackles for a loss.
Lukas Collier, Alpha Omega: The freshman was one of the few bright spots in Alpha Omega's 49-0 loss at Danbury. He led the team in tackles on the night with nine.
