HUNTSVILLE — It was another tough week for Walker County football as Huntsville and Alpha Omega Academy both had disappointing losses.
The Hornets opened their district slate against Montgomery where they fell 28-21 after a near fourth-quarter comeback. The Lions were bested by a UIL squad in Mount Enterprise, 60-23.
This week’s nominations for Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week are: Huntsville’s Jawann Giddens and Traveon Johnson and Alpha Omega’s Bailey Hall
Jawann Giddens, Huntsville: The Hornets played three quarterbacks in Friday’s loss with Jawann being one of them. Giddens would get his first full game action after missing the last three games due to injury. In his return, he rushed for 72 yards and led the Hornets downfield for a late touchdown and two-point conversion.
Traveon Johnson, Huntsville: Traveon helped the Hornet’s defense in the final quarter. Huntsville held the Bear’s offense from scoring in the final quarter to help mount a comeback.
Bailey Hall, Alpha Omega Academy: Bailey stepped in for the Lions as quarterback and went 13/18 for 215 yards and three scores. Hall also added 72 yards on the ground. Hall also added five tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Voting for this poll will open at 6 a.m. on Sunday and close at noon on Monday.
