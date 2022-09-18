HUNTSVILLE — Walker County had two of its teams hit the gridiron in Week 4 and they would split wins.
Huntsville traveled to Webster to face off against Clear Springs, which is a 6A school, while New Waverly celebrated its homecoming. The Hornets would find themselves on the opposite end of a 46-18 game while the Bulldogs bounced back and defeated Palestine Westwood, 36-28.
This week’s nominations for Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week are: Huntsville’s Matthew Tatum and New Waverly’s Layne Sherwin and Will Larrison
Matthew Tatum, Huntsville: The senior wide receiver took a direct snap on a fourth on a fourth and four and rushed 64 yards for the touchdown. Tatum would also haul in five receptions for another 44 yards.
Layne Sherwin, New Waverly: The senior receiver led the Dogs with 98 yards, receiving on four receptions.
Will Larrison, New Waverly: The senior running back went back to his normal play against Westwood. Larrison rushed for 189 yards on 20 carries scoring one touchdown. He would also add 33 yards through the air. Larrison would finish with 329 all-purpose yards after four kickoff returns, tallying 98 yards.
Who should be the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week?
Voting for this poll will open at 6 a.m. on Sunday and close at noon on Monday.
