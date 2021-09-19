HUNTSVILLE — Week 4 served as a week of highs and lows for Walker County squads. The Hornets dropped their first game in nearly two years, while New Waverly and Alpha Omega each picked up wins.
The week’s Huntsville Toyota football Player of the Week nominees include: Huntsville’s Kameron Cole, New Waverly’s Sebastine Amaro and Alpha Omega’s Harrison Allen.
Kameron Cole, Huntsville: The senior receiver was one of the few highlights for the Hornets in a 49-6 loss at C.E. King. Cole finished the game with six receptions for 75 yards, with a long of 36 yards.
Sebastine Amaro, New Waverly: The senior quarterback amazed a homecoming crowd with four passing touchdowns and three rushing scores. He finished 12-18 and 275 yards through the air and 11 rushes for 67 yards.
Harrison Allen, Alpha Omega: The senior quarterback led the Lions to a comeback victory over Somerville. Allen finished with 275 yards passing, which included a game-tying 60-yard TD pass.
