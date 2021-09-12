Player of the Week Graphic

HUNTSVILLE — Walker County teams went undefeated during Week 3 of the Texas High School football season.

The week’s Huntsville Toyota football Player of the Week nominees include: Huntsville’s Calvin Simmons, New Waverly’s Ja’carius Smithers and Alpha Omega’s JJ Primm.

HHSFBvK_wood-Item09.jpg

Calvin Simmons, Huntsville: The Hornet transitioned from linebacker to defensive end over the offseason and made a big impact in Huntsville’s 21-6 win over Kingwood. Simmons posted 3 tackles for a loss and 3 sacks on the defensive side of the ball, while also catching a touchdown pass off a fake field goal.

IMG_6292.JPG

Ja’carius Smithers, New Waverly: The senior defensive lineman caused all sorts of havoc in the backfield during the Bulldog’s 45-18 win over Hearne. Smithers finished with five tackles, two tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries.

Alpha Omega dominates KIPP Houston on senior night, 56-0

Alpha Omega senior JJ Primm celebrates following a touchdown run in Friday's 56-0 win over KIPPS Houston. 

JJ Primm, Alpha Omega: The senior lineman was a force on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. He was also able to find paydirt, with a score off a 2-yard rush during Friday’s 56-0 win over KIPPS Houston.

Tags

Trending Video