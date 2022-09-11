HUNTSVILLE — It was a tough week for Walker County football as all three teams were unable to find a win.
Huntsville traveled to Belton where they were defeated 41-28 on the road, New Waverly would travel to Anahuac where they were best 35-17 and the Alpha Omega Academy Lions hosted Fort Worth Temple Christian and were defeated 42-7.
While the teams were unable to get the win there were still some bright spots from players.
This week’s nominees for Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week are: Huntsville Keiron Lee, New Waverly’s Joe Bryant and AOA’s Bailey Hall.
Keiron Lee, Huntsville: The senior running back rushed for one touchdown during the Hornet’s loss on Friday while gaining 29 yards on the ground.
Joe Bryant, New Waverly: The senior receiver hauled in five passes for 94 yards and a touchdown and forced a fumble defensively.
Bailey Hall, Alpha Omega Academy: The senior cornerback came up with an interception that he returned for a Lions touchdown.
Voting for this poll will open at 6 a.m. on Sunday and close at noon on Monday.
