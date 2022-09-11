HUNTSVILLE — It was a tough week for Walker County football as all three teams were unable to find a win.
Huntsville traveled to Belton where they were defeated 41-28 on the road, New Waverly would travel to Anahuac where they were best 35-17 and the Alpha Omega Academy Lions hosted Fort Worth Temple Christian and were defeated 427.
While the teams were unable to get the win there were still some bright spots from players.
This week’s nominees for Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week are: Huntsville Keiron Lee, New Waverly’s Joe Bryant and AOA’s Bailey Hall.
Keiron Lee, Huntsville: The senior running back rushed for one touchdown during the Hornet’s loss on Friday while gaining 29 yards on the ground.
Joe Bryant, New Waverly: The senior receiver hauled in five passes for 94 yards and a touchdown and forced a fumble defensively.
Bailey Hall, Alpha Omega Academy: The senior cornerback came up with an interception that he returned for a Lions touchdown.
Voting for this poll will open at 6 a.m. on Sunday and close at noon on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.