Two of Walker County’s football teams hit the gridiron in Week 2.
Huntsville football was able to bounce back from its Week one loss against A&M Consolidated to defeat Bryan in a 21-14 bout while New Waverly defeated Teague in a 29-14 game.
Alpha Omega Academy’s game against Milano was canceled due to weather.
The Week Two Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week nominees include: Huntsville’s Austin Taylor and Braylon Phelps and New Waverly’s Will Larrison.
Austin Taylor, Huntsville: The sophomore quarterback would run for 82 yards and two scores, including the go-ahead touchdown with just over three minutes left in the game.
Braylon Phelps, Huntsville: Phelps would play a vital role for the Hornets on defense. The sophomore would force a fumble as well as an interception for the Hornets.
Will Larrison, New Waverly: The senior running back rushed 23 times through the mud for 144 yards and a score.
Voting for this poll will open at 6 a.m. on Sunday and close at noon on Monday.
