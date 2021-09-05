Week 2: Vote for the Huntsville Toyota high school football Player of the Week

HUNTSVILLE — Walker County teams made their presence felt in Week 2 of the Texas High School football season.
The week’s Huntsville Toyota football Player of the Week nominees includes: Huntsville’s Jaylon McClain, New Waverly’s Will Larrison and Alpha Omega’s Seth Burkhalter.
Who should be the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 2?
Polls close at noon on Monday, Sept. 6.
Jaylon McClain, Huntsville: The senior running back powered the Hornet offense in its 43-31 victory over Willis. McClain ran for 103 yards with a touchdown, while also adding an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.
Will Larrison, New Waverly: The junior running back pounded the Lovelady defense in the Bulldog’s 45-6 victory. Larrison totaled 91 rushing yards and 49 receiving yards with four total touchdowns.
Seth Burkhalter, Alpha Omega: Burkhalter was the bright spot in the Lion’s 13-3 loss to Milano. The linebacker/ running back totaled 13 tackles and an interception on the defensive side of the ball, while totaling 39 rushing yards on offense.
Voting for the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week will be open from 8 a.m. on Sunday to noon on Monday.