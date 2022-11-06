The regular season wrapped up for Walker County football with one team garnering a win. However, two teams will have their seasons continue in the postseason.
Huntsville played against Richmond Randle in a game where the winner took a playoff spot. The Hornets mounted a strong comeback and were able to defeat Randle, 28-17. New Waverly faced No.3 Newton in its final game and had a strong showing. The Eagles, however, overcame the early deficit to get the win. Alpha Omega Academy also played in a must-win game but fell on the other side of the results.
This week’s nominees for the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week are: Huntsville’s JT Kroll, New Waverly’s Evan Erwin and AOA’s Trey Mayton
JT Kroll, Huntsville: Kroll played a big factor in the Hornets’ comeback. Kroll had two sacks and recovered a fumble. The fumble recovery set up a touchdown.
Evan Erwin, New Waverly: Erwin guided the offense in his role as the quarterback. Erwin tossed for 301 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.
Trey Mayton, Alpha Omega: Mayton helped the Lions with 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in the Lions final game.
Voting for this poll will open at 6 a.m. on Sunday and close at noon on Monday.
