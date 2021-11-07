HUNTSVILLE — With the final week of the regular season done, both Huntsville and New Waverly closed with wins.
New Waverly was able to defeat Anderson-Shiro for the first time since 2017, while Huntsville held off Lamar Fulshear in a 24-22 triple overtime thriller.
This week's Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week nominees include: Huntsville's Jaylon McClain, Nemo Winfrey and New Waverly's Ja'Carius Smithers.
Jaylon McClain, Huntsville: The senior running back posted 68 yards on the ground but perhaps the biggest play was a 17-yard rush that gave the Hornets a push a triple overtime.
Nemo Winfrey, Huntsville: The senior cornerback was helped hold the Fulshear offense to under 100 yards passing while snagging an interception to help give his offense the ball back.
Ja"Caruis Smithers, New Waverly: The senior defensive end caused havoc in the backfield and was able to get two sacks on the Fighting Owls, his performance also helped the Bulldogs defense hold a shutout.
