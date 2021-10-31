HUNTSVILLE — All three teams were back on the gridiron Friday night with New Waverly and Alpha Omega gaining wins.
New Waverly clinched the second seed in the District 12 3A, DII with their 27-26 win over Kountze while Huntsville dropped a thrilling game to No. 8 Montgomery in overtime. Alpha Omega was able to hold off Rosehill Christian for their 24-12 win.
This week's Huntsville Toyota football Player of the Week nominees include: Huntsville's Justin Butcher, New Waverly's Will Larrison and Alpha Omega's Noah Weeks.
Justin Butcher, Huntsville: The senior receiver was able to find the end zone twice in the game with 82 yards in the game.
Will Larrison, New Waverly: The junior back rushed for 108 yards and added four receptions for 29 yards. He also added eight solo tackles and a 59 yard kick off return.
Noah Weeks, Alpha Omega: Weeks had a game changing kick oof return late in the third quarter to help secure the Lions win over Rosehill.
Who should be the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 10?
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. on Sunday to noon on Monday.
