Only one Walker County team gained a win after the weather shifted games out of their typical Friday slate.
Huntsville traveled to Brenham and after some early mistakes, they were unable to bounce back and get a win. New Waverly got out to a 35 point lead in the first quarter and defeated Kountze, 61-6. Alpha Omega Academy moved their game back to Saturday before switching the game to a road game in Bryan. The Lions would then fall to Brazos Christian, 49-14.
This week’s nominees for the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week are: Huntsville’s Trae’Shawn Brown, New Waverly’s Jeremy Miles and Alpha Omega’s Lukas Collier.
Trae’Shawn Brown, Huntsville: Brown made his first start for the Hornets as a freshman and started as strong as he could. Brown finished the game with 114 yards and a touchdown in his debut.
Jeremy Miles, New Waverly: Miles had a breakout game on both sides of the ball for New Waverly. Offensively, he had five receptions for 88 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he added two interceptions, a pass break up and three tackles.
Lukas Collier, Alpha Omega: Collier had 12 tackles for AOA, with two of them being for a loss. He also added an 88-yard kickoff return for the Lions.
Who should be the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 10
Voting for this poll will open at 6 a.m. on Sunday and close at noon on Monday.
