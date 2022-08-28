Football season is back in full swing and with it, is the voting for the Huntsville Toyota Player of the week.
With all three Walker County teams back each team will have one nomination for their efforts on the field.
Huntsville faced A&M Consolidated to open the season where the Tigers bested them 38-13, New Waverly would open at Bulldog Stadium with a 44-32 win over Shepherd and AOA would win against New Braunfels Christian, 44-22.
The week one Huntsville Toyota Players of the Week include: Huntsville’s Savion Conteh, New Waverly’s Evan Erwin and AOA’s Seth Burkhalter.
Savion Conteh, Huntsville: The sophomore wide receiver hauled in seven receptions totaling 185 yards. He would also score twice.
Evan Erwin, New Waverly: The senior quarterback started his first game under center for the Dogs. He would complete 11 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown. He would also add 83 yards on the ground and two more scores in the Dog's opener.
Seth Burkhalter, Alpha Omega Academy: The senior running back played a key role in the Lion's opening game. He would tally 137 rushing yards and four touchdowns. On the flip side of the ball, he would add seven tackles for the Lions.
Who should be the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 1?
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. on Sunday (8/28) to noon on Monday (8/29).
