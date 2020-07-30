Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler joined Rob Hipp and Josh Criswell during the first episode of Huntsville Sports Weekly to discuss an array of topics, including the Battle of the Piney Woods, early-season scheduling and more
Watch the full interview above, starting at the nine-minute mark. Below is a glimpse into the conversation:
Criswell: One of the things we're all still waiting to see is how the early-season schedule is going to shape up. You have a potential game to fill ... how important is it to have this opportunity to have a game against an FBS school to make up for some of those (financial) shortfalls throughout the year?
Keeler: We're looking Houston, Tulane and TCU right now, but quite honestly, a lot of the big FBS programs are moving to conference-only play. If they move to conference-only play with the Power Five, and then the Group of Five might follow suit, then all of a sudden all the money games that the rest of the conference had this year go away — and could change a little bit of what the operation might be for this season. We're also waiting on a determination from the NCAA on if there is going to be a championship this year. That's something that nobody knows either.
We might find out on Aug. 4 that they're not going to have a national championship, and that would sort of change you're thinking a little bit too. There are a lot of moving parts. All of the decisions were going to be made by June 1. Then June 15. Oh, let's go July 1. Let's go July 15. We're running out of time. Everyone thought we'd have this thing figured out by now. We do not have this figured out yet.
I told our players we're opening Sept. 5. We get here at about 5:30 every morning and get them on the field for walkthroughs and conditioning, so it's a way we can lead into training camp. It's been going really well. I've been really happy with the progress and how hard our kid's have been working, and how everything has been clicking during the circumstances we're under.
