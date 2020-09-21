The Huntsville Hornets completed their preseason last Friday with a scrimmage at Lufkin.
Here's a look at some of the top highlights for the Hornets:
Solid pressure from the Huntsville defense early on pic.twitter.com/I3OXJxdFYo— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 18, 2020
Huntsville QB AJ Wilson drops a dime to Jordan Woodberry deep down the sideline #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Doi7SsJKcd— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 18, 2020
Several Huntsville players get in on the pass breakup pic.twitter.com/Rtf9ml9j0x— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 19, 2020
Brothers Ed and Brian Bobino team up for the TFL...Huntsville fans can expect plenty more of that this year #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/CKMnE0Jj66— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 19, 2020
Huntsville DE Sebastian Patterson takes advantage of a miscommunication up front for Lufkin pic.twitter.com/aDBPIc67i1— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 19, 2020
Huntsville DB Nemo Winfrey with what could’ve been a pick-six in a real game #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/y0oONdVYRJ— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 19, 2020
Huntsville junior AJ Wilson with his second 75-yd TD pass of the night #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/4pMXcIYtol— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 19, 2020
This is why Ed Bobino has seven D1 offers. Big TFL on fourth and short #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/MpSV4pTk5X— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 19, 2020
Huntsville DB Ladainian McCoy with a pass breakup on third and long pic.twitter.com/wFDEcyV4xw— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 19, 2020
Huntsville defense swarms for another TFL pic.twitter.com/IjShrNFerx— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 19, 2020
Huntsville QB AJ Wilson uses a spin move to shake the defender and pick up the first down pic.twitter.com/sar1eIB9k6— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 19, 2020
Great pressure again from the Huntsville defense on third down pic.twitter.com/g0zoXzxUzs— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 19, 2020
Another pass breakup for the Huntsville secondary pic.twitter.com/WefhkOozGt— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 19, 2020
Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern has raved about Ethan Minor this offseason, here he is with a goal line interception pic.twitter.com/jlJI9NWMnk— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 19, 2020
Quaterian Riles gets a stop on the last play of the scrimmage pic.twitter.com/cIg2rsgIIE— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 19, 2020
