A performance for the ages from senior standout Jaylonn Walker wasn’t enough to lift the Sam Houston State Bearkats past Abilene Christian Wednesday night at Moody Coliseum.
Walker poured in 41 points — a new single-game record for the SHSU women’s basketball program — but a 22-point first-half deficit proved to be too much for the Kats to overcome. Sam Houston State closed the gap down to two points in the final minutes, but ultimately fell 94-91.
The previous record-holder for most points in a single-game was Sirena Autman, who scored 38 points against Grambling during the 1989-90 season. Brenda Abakwue, Stacy Allen and Angela Beadle were tied for the school's top scoring mark against Southland Conference competition with 34 points.
Despite Wednesday’s loss, which dropped the Bearkats out of first place, they still control their own destiny with two games left in the regular season. Sam Houston State is currently a half-game back of first-place Stephen F. Austin, which the Kats beat earlier this year and will face one more time in the season finale.
