The Sam Houston State Bearkat women’s basketball team landed three players on the preseason all-Southland Conference teams on Wednesday, per a release from league officials.
Senior guard Jaylonn Walker was named to the first team, while senior guard Jenniffer Oramas and sophomore forward Amber Leggett were each second-team choices.
The Kats, along with Abilene Christian and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, were the only three schools to have players land on the 10-player squad.
Walker was an automatic selection after earning second-team all-SLC honors in 2018-19 on her way to being named the Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year. In her first year with the program after transferring from McLennan CC, the Calvert native averaged 15.2 points and 3.1 assists per game.
She also ranked fourth in the league with 2.3 steals per game while landing in double-figure scoring in 25 of 29 games. Five of those games saw her score at least 20 points, including a season-high 27 points in a win over Southeastern Louisiana.
Oramas and Leggett were each voted onto the squad by this year’s group of league coaches. Oramas, now a senior, was a huge piece to the Kats’ turnaround in 2018-19 and finished the year earning an honorable mention all-SLC nod.
A native of Penbroke Pines, Fla., Oramas averaged 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game in her best overall season as a Bearkat. She also hit 37.9 percent from 3-point range, a mark that ranked fifth in the Southland.
Leggett, meanwhile, was one of the league’s top freshmen a year ago. She averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. A 50.4-percent shooter from the floor, Leggett ranked fifth in the SLC in that category.
She reached double figures in scoring 13 of 18 league games and 21 games for the year. Her biggest game came against Lamar when she hit 12 of her 16 shots from the floor for 29 points.
That trio helped the Bearkats to one of the top turnarounds in the nation a year ago when they went 16-13 and finished in a tie for fourth in the Southland. They will open up the 2019-20 season on November 6 against Howard-Payne at Bernar G. Johnson Coliseum.
